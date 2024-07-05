https://rumble.com/v55qmvq-reality-with-bruce-de-torres-29-dr-meryl-nass.html

Reality with Bruce de Torres and Dr Meryl Nass

An Extended Presentation on Bird Flu

Dr. Meryl Nass goes over the history of bird flu, the many things that don’t make sense in the narrative, and how we may already be in another plandemic. Selected quotes below:

“Under 500 humans are said to have died from H5N1 bird flu, around the world, since 1997.”

“US-paid scientists have been making bird flu viruses more contagious, more deadly and more infectious for humans since at least 2011.”

“At least 2 licensed bird flu vaccines may be deadly; what about the rest?”

“Jeremy Farrar has stoked fear of bird flu viruses for 20 years, along with others. This seems to have been part of a plan, for which his projects are now cashing in.”

“Jeremy Farrar is now the Chief Scientist at WHO, pushing for globalizing the use of unlicensed, fast-tracked vaccines with no liability, in drafts of the IHR and pandemic treaty.”

Dr. Nass is a physician and researcher who proved that the world's largest anthrax epidemic, in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), was due to biological warfare.

She had her license suspended for prescribing COVID medications that worked. She posts invaluable information at merylnass.substack.com and at DoorToFreedom.org.

