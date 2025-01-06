Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterHere is the original Petitioner's brief for my appeal, which I omitted in errorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHere is the original Petitioner's brief for my appeal, which I omitted in errorMeryl NassJan 06, 20257Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterHere is the original Petitioner's brief for my appeal, which I omitted in errorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42ShareThe Brief includes Exhibits 2-5. Exhibit 1 is a video that I have not included.202410.7MB ∙ PDF fileDownloadDownload 7Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterHere is the original Petitioner's brief for my appeal, which I omitted in errorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42SharePrevious
In going back over the chronology in the Opening Brief, it appears that the Board's arrogance and self-certainty regarding Covid led them to expect you'd just roll over--in shame and embarrassment, because the Official Position was so obviously the right one. Instead, they found they had a lion fighting back, attacking their certainty. It turns out the staff were horribly over-confident, and failed to have a statutory basis for their prosecution. They thought mere hand-waving would win the day. Let's hope the Court doesn't see it that way...
If no joy Meryl, the next step in the process. Use every means available & their own statutes against the bastards i.e ( no disrespect) Elder abuse in the State of Maine.
https://www.justice.gov/elderjustice/prosecutors/statutes?state=ME&category=5