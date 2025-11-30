The email, which WaPo posted:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/documents/3042d15c-676b-48ac-8148-1a2204ef420e.pdf

The WaPo story about Prasad’s long email contain some gems, of course.

Jesse Goodman, one of Prasad’s predecessors leading the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that he believes current vaccine guidelines are “quite strict.” He added it was difficult to assess the new requirements from an email and that in cases where vaccines are approved based on an immune response, further studies are typically required.

Things to be aware of:

The guidelines are fairly strict. They have been ignored routinely by FDA staff.

The further studies that are “typically required” have not been done , and FDA has failed to demand the manufacturers comply with their commitments for post-marketing (after the license is issued) studies. For example, Pfizer committed to numerous studies of myocarditis and pregnancy side effects prior to licensure that have never been submitted.

Jesse Goodman is married to Nicole Lurie, Obama’s ASPR Assistant Secretary, responsible for doling out $billions in contracts to the developers and manufacturers of "medical “countermeasures,” which her husband Jesse then had some responsibility at FDA for evaluating and approving.

But it gets worse. Nicole Lurie now works for CEPI (founded by Bill Gates and Jeremy Farrar) to suck up many $billions to develop countermeasures, find ways to roll them out in 100 days (i.e., no real testing) and do so with no manufacturer liability.

The lying scoundrel Peter Marks ( I have documented his many lies during the COVID period in much earlier blog posts), an FDA liaison to Project Warp Speed and CBER director through the Biden administration, responsible for a great deal of the COVID vaccine disaster and subsequent coverup, ingenuously noted,

…there was “every due care taken” to ensure the safety of the coronavirus vaccines. Potential deaths in the United States had been reviewed by teams at the FDA and the CDC as well as international bodies, adding that none were definitively linked to the vaccine.

There were forgettable statements from Hotez and Offit. Typical WaPo narrative construction.

Change at FDA is great. However….

The administration will need to go a whole lot further if it hopes to regain the millions of votes of Kennedy supporters who swung Republican last November.

And making war on Venezuela (a bank robbery if there ever was one) could sink Republican prospects, regardless of whether LONG-OVERDUE, sensible vaccine policy finally finds a place at FDA.