Please read the entire article, but below this box is an important snippet.

Trump is Charlie Brown and he just got played by the pro-Zionist crowd, who are Lucy. I don’t excuse his criminal act of war, but the latest attack on Iran is just one more example of what a weak, pathetic man Donald Trump is. He really thinks he pulled off something grand and important, yet does not have a clue about the conse…

Now, here is what actually took place behind the scenes. How do I know? Can’t tell you that. The US alerted the Russians in advance to our intentions and plans. The warning was given with enough advance notice that Russian and Syrian assets were able to vacate those locations. All Trump did was launch an expensive fireworks show that cost millions of dollars and blew up some sand dunes.

Given that history, I suggest everyone pour themselves a big scotch or vodka and relax. Initial reports almost always are grossly exaggerated. Here is one possibility: Trump may be doing another Houthi spin… you know, declare that Iran has capitulated and then pull US forces out of harms way. Iran has been extremely patient to a lengthy list of US provocations. I believe they were counseled by Russia and China to let the US strike the first blow, then Iran could retaliate and would have the full backing of both countries. It is highly unlikely that the US has delivered a crippling blow to Iran. If anything, the US has now provided the hardliners more ammunition for Iran to do the very thing that Trump claims he is trying to prevent… build a nuke.