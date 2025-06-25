Please read the entire article, but below this box is an important snippet.
To understand what happened today in Iran, you need to recall the last two times Trump claimed to have carried out massive strikes to derail alleged weapons of mass destruction. I am talking about Syria:
1. April 6–7, 2017 – Shayrat Airbase Tomahawk Strike
Date & Time: April 6, 2017 (evening ET); missile impact around April 7, 4:40 a.m. Syria time
What happened:
Trump directed the launch of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from U.S. destroyers targeting the Shayrat airbase—the launch site for the April 4 sarin attack on civilians in Khan Shaykhun.
This was Trump’s first military action directly against Assad’s forces, intended to punish chemical weapons use.
2. April 13–14, 2018 – Coalition Precision Strikes
Date: April 13, 2018 (U.S. time); strikes executed early April 14 Syria time
Details:
In collaboration with the U.K. and France, Trump ordered precision strikes—chiefly missiles—against three Syrian chemical weapons facilities, responding to the Douma chemical attack on April 7.
Strike reached sites near Damascus and Homs, with approximately 105 missiles used.
Now, here is what actually took place behind the scenes. How do I know? Can’t tell you that. The US alerted the Russians in advance to our intentions and plans. The warning was given with enough advance notice that Russian and Syrian assets were able to vacate those locations. All Trump did was launch an expensive fireworks show that cost millions of dollars and blew up some sand dunes.
Given that history, I suggest everyone pour themselves a big scotch or vodka and relax. Initial reports almost always are grossly exaggerated. Here is one possibility: Trump may be doing another Houthi spin… you know, declare that Iran has capitulated and then pull US forces out of harms way. Iran has been extremely patient to a lengthy list of US provocations. I believe they were counseled by Russia and China to let the US strike the first blow, then Iran could retaliate and would have the full backing of both countries. It is highly unlikely that the US has delivered a crippling blow to Iran. If anything, the US has now provided the hardliners more ammunition for Iran to do the very thing that Trump claims he is trying to prevent… build a nuke.
Yep ...and if anybody is credentialled to speak on the subject , it's Larry Johnson .....thanks Merryl
I find this post on point and Larry Johnson as well.