Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
1h

Thanks, Meryl. Really appreciate having the names and phone numbers at our fingertips. Just called my CA representatives.

Reply
Share
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
5m

Just finished calling all the the offices highlighted in blue. Most answered in person.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture