The Ag Committee has posted its date and time for the Bill markup, and it starts this Monday at 1 pm. It is also expected to extend into Tuesday and maybe Wednesday, depending on how controversial the many items are.

We need you to call the members before they get to the pesticide liability shield. We would like you to ask for 2 things:

remove the liability shield (Sections 10205-10211) and demand that there be a recorded vote for the pesticide liability shield, so the public knows how every member voted.

You will be able to WATCH the markup here:

https://agriculture.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=8094

The Bill Number is HR 7567, in case you are asked.

We have identified the most critical members (those most likely to vote against their party line and vote against the liability shield) if there is enough pressure on them. The Democrats also need to be called, because if there is no recorded vote, they may hop over and support the liability shield.

The Congressional offices pay more attention to quantity of calls, rather than quality. Numbers matter—a lot! Please consider asking your friends and relatives to make these calls too.

I will answer all questions you may have in the Comments section. Thanks to our colleagues at Friends of the Earth for assisting with the information above.