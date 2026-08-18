Government Officials:

NH State Rep. Lisa Mazur via X: “Finally these hospitals will be held accountable for their abuse of kids. Thank you @SecKennedy & @JDVance for making this happen. Long overdue! This is what I voted for!!”

House Energy and Commerce Committee via X: “Radical Democrats turned gender ideology into a taxpayer-funded business — and children paid the price. A new @HHSGov report found providers manipulated more than $50 million in diagnoses to make transition procedures for minors easier to bill. Our children cannot be a bad actor’s cash cow.”

Rep. Andy Ogles via X: “We the PEOPLE demand accountability for defrauding the American people and mutilating children’s bodies. There is no question that this administration is laser-focused on bringing these fraudsters to justice.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna via X: “Any doctor who was complicit is selling underage children on body mutilating surgeries to cash in on insurance claims should be CRIMINALLY PROSECUTED.”

Rep. Diana Harshbarger via X: “BREAKING: A new @HHSGov report exposes the full scope of the ‘gender medicine’ scandal on our children, revealing how hospitals pushed and profited from sex-rejecting procedures on children. Hospitals had a clear financial incentive to push these procedures, turning healthy children into ‘captive patients’ who required a lifetime of drugs, surgeries, and follow-up care worth up to $170,000 per patient…Thank you @VP and @SecKennedy for referring hospitals and clinics to the @TheJusticeDept and @OIGatHHS for investigation. Our kids deserve real medicine, not harmful ideology and profit.”

Rep. Addison McDowell via X: “Doctors take an oath to do no harm. Putting vulnerable children on a path toward lifelong, irreversible medical procedures is the exact opposite. This ‘gender affirming’ madness needs to end.”

Rep. Mark Alford via X: “WOLVES IN WHITE COATS? Why are some doctors profiting from the fraud of so called ‘gender medicine’?! Families deserve truth. Children deserve to be protected. Thank you to @VP Vance for sending this right over to DOJ. Now ALL of the facts need to come out.”

Sen. Rick Scott via X: “Democrats will stop at nothing to push their radical, trans agenda, even if it means allowing hospitals to take advantage and profit off the mutilation of children through THOUSANDS of courses of hormones and puberty blockers. This has to STOP. Thank you @SecKennedy for bringing this abuse of minors to light.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville via X: “Anyone who pushes this MUTILATION on children should be LOCKED UP. Thank you, @SecKennedy, for pulling back the curtains and ending this CHILD ABUSE.”

Vice President JD Vance via X: “For years now, some hospitals and healthcare providers have been subjecting children to horrific, experimental treatments in service of radical gender ideologies. Today, thanks to the Wolves in White Coats report released by @HHSGov, we know why: profit. It turns out that convincing vulnerable children to reject their gender can create patients for life, earning hospitals tens of thousands of dollars in additional revenue per child. The report contains deeply disturbing allegations, and I encourage every American and every parent, to read it. More than just pushing these procedures on kids, hospitals and providers may have been defrauding Medicaid and private insurers by using misleading or fraudulent billing codes to get insurance to cover the costs.”

Medical Professionals & Academics:

Dr. Marcus De Brun , general practitioner and microbiologist via X: “Wolves in White Coats! That’s exactly what we have here in Ireland too…only worse!”

Dr. Roberta Lacerda , pediatric neurologist translated via X: “The end of the crime of chemical and surgical castration of children in the name of an ideological $science. It was never about scientific evidence.”

Aaron Kheriaty , physician and psychiatrist via X: “I was happy to contribute to the first two chapters of this important report, published today by HHS, which shows how doctors and hospitals engaged in potentially fraudulent billing practices to push sex-rejecting procedures.”

Eithan Haim, M.D. , general surgeon via X: “The critical detail to understand about the HHS Report, especially the section on healthcare fraud, is that the ‘signals’ are remarkably easy to identify. The list of fraudulent diagnoses are widely advertised by gender activists, easily detectable through publicly available claims data, and only consist of a dozen or so diagnosis codes. The same methods that are used to detect healthcare fraud for every other specialty in medicine is the same means to detect fraud in gender clinics. The only obstacle was getting around the massive political barrier of targeting one of the golden calfs of the political Left. Now it seems we have overcome that barrier.”

Advocates & Organizations:

Prisha Mosley, detransitioner via X: “As a detransitioner who is seeking justice for what my doctors did to me, this is a welcome message. I never changed sex, I just became less healthy. Transition is medical fraud and abuse.”

Soren Aldaco, detransitioner and Independent Women Ambassador via Daily Caller: “Most Americans are painfully unaware that pediatric ‘gender medicine’ is reaching a fever pitch. For the rest of the world, the tide has already turned. Studies out of the UK and Finland have urged caution, pointing to a weak evidence base, a lack of long-term data, and the back-seating of frontline psychological care. Adolescent detransitioners — people transitioned as children and teens — continue to come forward in droves. Look no further than the bombshell report released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS): ‘Wolves in White Coats: How Doctors and Hospitals Pushed and Profited from the Fraud of ‘Gender Medicine.’’ In 64 pages, HHS alleges that hospitals, ‘gender clinics,’ and insurance companies have committed egregious misuses of power by driving young people struggling to develop a healthy sense of self to pursue elective hormones and surgeries. This bet — gambling physical health for a temporary mental health fix — can bag providers up to seven figures over a patient’s lifetime. This price tag helps explain why malpractice cases like mine can’t be dismissed as isolated.”

Independent Women’s Law Center Director and report co-author, May Mailman via press release: “When Americans turn to their doctors, hospitals, and insurers, they place tremendous trust that these actors will help make them healthier and happier. Transgenderism instead puts kids on a dangerous path, well before they can consent to giving up their fertility and their future…This report is a must-read for how our healthcare industry put elitism and downright fraud ahead of scientific integrity and patient care.”

Do No Harm Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kurt Miceli via X: “For years, activist physicians have funneled vulnerable children into a pipeline of irreversible sex-rejecting procedures — padding their pockets as they go. They spurned scientific evidence, threw safeguards out the window, and in some instances appear to have engaged in fraudulent diagnosis coding to get paid. As we warned only a few months ago, gender ideologues may be able to skirt official coding guidelines to avoid proper reporting and scrutiny and to enable potentially fraudulent billing practices. HHS’ crackdown on these tactics will help protect vulnerable children, hold bad actors accountable, and restore integrity to healthcare.”

Do No Harm Parent Advocate, January Littlejohn via X: “I’m grateful to see the American Psychological Association named in this report. It’s not just the medical community that pushed this pseudoscience. My field of mental health did as well and needs to be held accountable. We need to completely overhaul my field so therapists are adequately trained in how to ethically treat this social contagion cohort.”

Center for Christian Virtue and report co-author, Aaron Baer via press release: “For years we were told ‘gender medicine’ was about compassionate care. The Wolves in White Coats report reveals it’s always been about the money, not healthcare. Doctors and hospitals turned healthy kids into lifelong patients, then lied on insurance forms — including to taxpayer-funded Medicaid — to make sure their pockets were filled. That’s fraud and abuse, but only the children have paid the price for it.”

Ethics and Public Policy Center President, Ryan T. Anderson via X: “You need to watch this short video. It exposes medical malpractice, rampant fraud, and the real human lives damaged because of it.”

Students for Life of America Policy Analyst Olivia D’Angelo via news release: “Forcing these mutilating substances and procedures on children has earned the medical establishment around $120 million since 2019, according to Do No Harm.”

American Parents Coalition Executive Director, Alleigh Marré via X: “This is huge! All who perpetuated this fraud must be held accountable. Children’s health and safety must always come first.”

Brownstone Institute President, Jeffrey Tucker via X: “I don’t know what to call this but demonic. We have not yet come to terms with what happened. Thank you @RobertKennedyJr.”

Heritage Foundation Vice President of Social and Domestic Policy, Jay Richards via X: “The new report (and accompanying mini-documentary) won’t spell the end for the hundreds of pediatric gender operations in the US, but it could be the beginning of the end…”

MAHA Action via X: “RFK Jr. and Vice President JD Vance say hospitals and clinics accused of performing life altering gender procedures while misleading families have been referred to the DOJ…”

Dr. Austin Smith, Marketing Director for Vibe Labs Marketing via X: “This might be the greatest moment of the Trump Administration.”

Moms for Liberty via Instagram: “‘Wolves in White Coats’ shows that hospitals and clinicians rapidly expanded experimental sex-rejecting interventions (puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries) on minors despite weak evidence of long-term safety or efficacy.”

Moms for Liberty Co-Founder, Bridget Ziegler, via X: “More proof that the GENDER CULT was rooted in lies and greed…and countless lives were harmed as a result.”

Moms For Liberty Co-Founder, Tiffany Justice via X: “‘Wolves in White Coats’ accurate. More than anything that we have accomplished over the past 6 years, I am most thankful and proud of the work so many people across the United States have done to end gender ideology. So many children’s lives will be saved. Thank you @JDVance @SecKennedy @ADM_Christine.”

Alliance Defending Freedom President, CEO, & Chief Counsel, Kristen Waggoner via X: “‘Gender-affirming care’ was always a lie. A lucrative lie for some in the medical industry. And a costly one for young people with lifelong scars. Thank you @JDVance, @SecKennedy, @ADM_Christine, and @HHSGov for working to expose the fraud, end the harm, and seek justice.”

Gays Against Groomers via Instagram: “There is no way the Gender Industrial Complex survives this. This report is the final nail in its coffin. The wolves have finally been exposed. Now they MUST be held accountable.”

Family Research Council via X: “Thank you, @HHSGov, for shining a light on fraud involving sex-rejecting procedures. While taxpayer dollars have been abused, far more alarming is the harm done to children at the hands of these hospitals.”

Consumers’ Research Executive Director, Will Hild via The Center Square: “As if child mutilation wasn’t evil enough, it turns out the doctors and hospitals performing these procedures have been profiting off these horrific practices the entire time.”

American Parents Coalition Executive Director, Alleigh Marrè via The Center Square: “…thanks to the work of the Trump Administration, hospitals and providers are being exposed for providing irreversible and harmful transgender interventions for kids, furthering the extent of this epidemic…These medical institutions that fraudulently provided drugs to children must be held accountable.”

Protect Kids Colorado Executive Director, Erin Lee via X: “Nearly **$61 MILLION in sex-rejecting procedure claims for children** flagged by HHS for potential fraud and further investigation. Our country went from its first modern pediatric gender clinic opening in 2007 to **225+ hospitals and health systems operating pediatric sex-change programs** by the early 2020s. Now, VP JD Vance and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. are taking action — **referring hospitals and clinics identified in the report to the DOJ and HHS Inspector General for possible violations of federal law.** Follow the evidence. Follow the money. Protect kids. Enough is enough.”