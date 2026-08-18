Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Carol Herrmann's avatar
Carol Herrmann
2h

When will someone figure out why there is an explosion of gender issues. I suspect it’s generational environmental toxins. Read about the atrazine frog study, you will never drink tap water again.

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Deb's avatar
Deb
2h

All great comments, lots of outrage, now let's see action. Otherwise its just grandstanding, and politicians are really good at it.

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