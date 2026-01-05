Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Groves's avatar
Gordon Groves
7h

This is all the same recommendations that wounded for life, made children chronically ill, and/or killed them.

The only position to hold is VACCINES ARE POISONS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
7h

As long as they continue to push vaccines and multiple shots at one time (now they have a vaccine with 6 vaccines in it) I and many others will never trust them. RFK Jr. KNOWS and we have to stop playing with the lives and health of our children and adults. Is RFK Jr. actually in on these decisions? Are the railroading him? I would rather see him be honest with the American people and if they fire him so be it. Everything they are doing is fluff and mirrors. Whatever happened to him getting access to the HMO data that would prove vaccines do more harm than good??? When I think of all the interviews, books, rallies he participated in it seems as if someone else beside RFK Jr. is wearing his clothes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture