HHS Memo on Its UPdated Childhood Vaccine Schedule
Meryl Nass
Jan 05, 2026
This is all the same recommendations that wounded for life, made children chronically ill, and/or killed them.
The only position to hold is VACCINES ARE POISONS
As long as they continue to push vaccines and multiple shots at one time (now they have a vaccine with 6 vaccines in it) I and many others will never trust them. RFK Jr. KNOWS and we have to stop playing with the lives and health of our children and adults. Is RFK Jr. actually in on these decisions? Are the railroading him? I would rather see him be honest with the American people and if they fire him so be it. Everything they are doing is fluff and mirrors. Whatever happened to him getting access to the HMO data that would prove vaccines do more harm than good??? When I think of all the interviews, books, rallies he participated in it seems as if someone else beside RFK Jr. is wearing his clothes.