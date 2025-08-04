Note that doctors were given a lot more money per shot if they were able to convince holdouts (still unvaccinated by September 1, 2021) to take the shots. And the higher the percentage of vaccinated patients, the more each shot was worth to the doctor—up to $250 per shot.

Do you think Blue Cross was giving its own money away? I don’t. What incentive do you think Blue Cross was given? By whom? It could only have been our government, imho. People whose salaries we pay. Are they still there? What are they cooking up now?

NEVER FORGET what you see below.