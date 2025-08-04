HHS Sec. Kennedy was criticized recently for saying doctors are financially incentivized to fully vaccinate children.Well, no one should ever forget this HUGE incentive for giving out COVID shots
And I was offered financial incentives by insurers for achieving a sufficient percentage of vaccinated adults when in private practice 25 years ago.
Note that doctors were given a lot more money per shot if they were able to convince holdouts (still unvaccinated by September 1, 2021) to take the shots. And the higher the percentage of vaccinated patients, the more each shot was worth to the doctor—up to $250 per shot.
Do you think Blue Cross was giving its own money away? I don’t. What incentive do you think Blue Cross was given? By whom? It could only have been our government, imho. People whose salaries we pay. Are they still there? What are they cooking up now?
NEVER FORGET what you see below.
It's true, there is a financial incentive so no need to criticize anyone about it. I worked in medical offices for years and this has been going on for a very long time.
Does ‘informed consent’ include informing patients of financial incentives? Of course, it should.