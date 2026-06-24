Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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JORGE ARROYO's avatar
JORGE ARROYO
7h

Hello Meryl.

Allow me to let you know something is not known on flu vaccine

The reality is that the flu shot can't protect against much, because the flu isn't a single disease, but a syndrome that can be caused by several viruses (including 40/50 coronaviruses). We also couldn't say for sure that we have the flu just because a diagnostic test confirmed the presence of a flu virus. In general terms, of all flu cases, one third are of unknown cause; another third are caused by several germs at once, and the remaining third is caused by one type of virus: rhinoviruses. Most rhinovirus infections only cause mild discomfort, and don't even require seeing a doctor. …… We aren't warned about the dangers of rhinoviruses because there are no drugs or remedies against them, or because the best way to prevent their spread is through actions that also can't be patented, like washing your hands. Finally, the flu vaccine is made with just one of those 50 viruses, the influenza virus. If we add the adverse reactions they cause, there's not much more to say

Also, at least in Spain where I live, about 60% of doctors don’t get the flu shot

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

More than likely some kind of toxic event whereby many were exposed. That would never be considered. No virus at all. Just an excuse to keep injecting poison vaccines into humans.

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