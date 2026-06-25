Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
2hEdited

I wasn't surprised. But I have to say I am sorely disappointed. We are in huge trouble as a society when something as "in your face" as poisonous chemicals can get a free pass.

Like I always say though... why are we waiting for the government to "fix" everything? I realize it's not easy, but we (for now) still have choices as to where we spend our money. This goes with health care, food, clothing, housing, streaming services, fluoridated toothpaste, bottled water, baby formula, etc. The list is endless. We can still (again, for now) vote with our dollars (the only vote that really counts in today's world). If the majority would stop participating, these companies would have to change their ways or go out of business.

There may come a time when all of our choices are gone. I mean... they are really working on that. But today, we still have choices.

Reply
Share
Lisa Templeton's avatar
Lisa Templeton
2h

I look forward to your futher analysis. Thank you for letting us know this news, albeit horrible indeed.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture