I want to say a few things about this:

There are multiple attempts to preempt state authority (as opposed to federal authority over all the states) right now. This is an important step toward moving power from the states to the federal government: centralization of control. Watch for it in other areas. Of course it is unconstitutional, but this is how things have been moving. The reason why the EPA did not require a label on glyphosate that warned of its cancer-causing effects is because the EPA has delayed what a judge had required it to do years ago after it tried to get away with a bogus review—do an honest review of the data and update the label. EPA, captured by industry and Bayer in particular, resisted this, and to this day has not complied. Congress, in the farm bill draft, gave the EPA 5 more years to delay before publishing its review of glyphosate and other pesticides. Glyphosate was supposed to have a review in 2026. This is in addition to the refusal of EPA to act and publish a proper review required by the courts. DOJ filed 2 amicus briefs to the Supreme Court asking it to rule in Bayer’s favor and preempt state authority.

So you have each of the 3 branches of our US government working against the people, to poison us and give us no legal recourse: the Executive Branch, the Judiciary and the Congress.