Horrible news: Supreme Court rules in favor of Bayer-Monsanto, preempting state lawsuits and the states' ability to more strictly regulate pesticides.
I want to say a few things about this:
There are multiple attempts to preempt state authority (as opposed to federal authority over all the states) right now. This is an important step toward moving power from the states to the federal government: centralization of control. Watch for it in other areas. Of course it is unconstitutional, but this is how things have been moving.
The reason why the EPA did not require a label on glyphosate that warned of its cancer-causing effects is because the EPA has delayed what a judge had required it to do years ago after it tried to get away with a bogus review—do an honest review of the data and update the label. EPA, captured by industry and Bayer in particular, resisted this, and to this day has not complied.
Congress, in the farm bill draft, gave the EPA 5 more years to delay before publishing its review of glyphosate and other pesticides. Glyphosate was supposed to have a review in 2026. This is in addition to the refusal of EPA to act and publish a proper review required by the courts.
DOJ filed 2 amicus briefs to the Supreme Court asking it to rule in Bayer’s favor and preempt state authority.
So you have each of the 3 branches of our US government working against the people, to poison us and give us no legal recourse: the Executive Branch, the Judiciary and the Congress.
I wasn't surprised. But I have to say I am sorely disappointed. We are in huge trouble as a society when something as "in your face" as poisonous chemicals can get a free pass.
Like I always say though... why are we waiting for the government to "fix" everything? I realize it's not easy, but we (for now) still have choices as to where we spend our money. This goes with health care, food, clothing, housing, streaming services, fluoridated toothpaste, bottled water, baby formula, etc. The list is endless. We can still (again, for now) vote with our dollars (the only vote that really counts in today's world). If the majority would stop participating, these companies would have to change their ways or go out of business.
There may come a time when all of our choices are gone. I mean... they are really working on that. But today, we still have choices.
I look forward to your futher analysis. Thank you for letting us know this news, albeit horrible indeed.