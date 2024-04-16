HOT! Today Dutch Parliament Votes to Instruct the Government to Demand a Delay in both WHO votes--and if no delay, to vote against the proposals
This motion got a majority vote of the Dutch Parliament !
MOTION BY MEMBER of the Dutch Parliament Mona KEIJZER ET AL.
Proposed April 10, 2024. A majority voted in favour April 16, 2024
After hearing the deliberations, noting that both the Working Group International Health Regulations (WGIHR) and the International Negotiating Body (INB) are authorized to deliver the final legal formulation of the envisaged amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) and the Pandemic Treaty to the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA), which will take place at the end of May 2024; noting that this process is proceeding at an unprecedented pace, whereas such far-reaching measures require more time to be considered, reviewed and properly implemented; whereas ignoring procedural obligations under IHR and leaving unclear the link between the amended IHR and the new pandemic treaty undermines the international legal order and thus the democratic legitimacy of this regulation in violation of Article 55 of the IHR, which requires proposed amendments to be submitted to the Contracting States at least four months before deliberation and voting in the WHA; whereas this does not provide sufficient opportunity to examine the changes and their important legal, health, economic, financial and human rights implications; whereas the request to adopt the amendments to the IHR or the text of the envisaged pandemic treaty is not in line with the UN principles and guidelines; instructs the government to request a postponement of the vote on the amendments and thus on the IHR and the new pandemic treaty at the World Health Assembly and, if this postponement is not obtained, to vote against the proposed amendments to the IHR and the new pandemic treaty as a whole;
and proceeds to the order of the day.
Mona Keijzer, Daniëlle Jansen, Fleur Agema Members Dutch Parliament
Like I always say... humans lived a LONG time without any kind of "agreement" with some power hungry monster organization managing "health". This isn't about health at all. It's about controlling the world. And I wish that Amerikan politicians would wake up.
The WHO, the IHR process, and the UN itself are completely corrupt and must be rejected.