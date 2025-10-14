Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
7h

Let's begin a "NEVER AGAIN" campaign! If anyone votes for this "Cancer Gag Act," we should "never again" vote for that politician. This bill is a "line in the sand." It IS that important.

The organic vet
7h

Seeing the photos of the pigs in the gestation crates is sickening. They can't even turn around to scratch. Anyone that knows pig natural behavior will see their scratching activities as reflected in mud on the bark trees. I got into ag during college in the early 1980's and in a philosophy class we were reading Peter Singer's Animal Liberation book with photos like I just saw in your article. Those kinds of photos, more grainy and black and white, enraged me as a suburban kid. After 40 some odd years in ag, mainly organic dairy, I've gotten a bit numb I have to admit to some of the routine practices in agriculture. But seeing those pigs in crates again gets my blood boiling again, as I have now direct experience with raising pigs outdoors and they are wonderful creatures, even though at some point they will become pork. What is wrong with giving animals a nice life as they were biologically designed to do? The Smithfields of the world just see it as cheap protein. Might as well eat lab made "meat" instead of putting beautiful creatures through living hell.

