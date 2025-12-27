Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

The UK has always hidden behind a facade. Their soldiers in our war of independence was mainly fought using German mercenaries because their spines weren’t strong enough for them to stand on their own archaic military might. When Washington crossed the Delaware river in a blizzard, they nixed the worthless bloodsuckers.

Now they hide behind censorship and AI. That can be nixed as well. If man can make it - man can break it unless it’s the will of the American people. Fine Musk. Seriously? To what end? To make him worry? I know how that story will end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
2h

You’ve a penchant for exposing evil.

God bless you, Dr. Nass

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture