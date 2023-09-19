How could I forget to post this? Tomorrow Sept. 19 is my last hearing day, when I learn what happens to my medical license
9 am and I don't expect it to last very long. Wish me luck.
It will stream on CHD-TV and Epoch Times. [BTW, I felt like Zach Stieber at Epoch wrote that amazingly complete myocarditis story for me, as I have followed it for 2.5 years, but could only tell bits of the story at different times as they became known. He got it all together and it is very disheartening and very sad.]
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/maine-medical-board--meryl-nass-md-official-hearing/Meryl-Hearing-Day-7/
It doesn't matter what they say or do, you're a winner.
Prayers for tomorrow. No matter what happens you are our Doctor and it’s a privilege to learn from you.