Artificial intelligence is made up of only two things:

a very large set of data a way of using that data that has been programmed by humans and invariably has innate biases It might also include deliberate biases, installed for economic or political reasons or simply because someone in charge thought it was a good idea. Can these ‘good ideas’ ever all be identified and rooted out?

The large datasets used by AI are rife with errors, omissions and their own biases. So although AI can instantaneously rifle through those datasets, and look at what it has already come up with, and give us lots of amazing answers—we are invariably:

unable to asses the quality of the data it uses ignorant of the baseline algorithms it uses to parse the data ignorant of any installed biases

As time goes on, people with power are likely to keep installing their own biases in the system, and the quality of the AI results is likely to become less and less reliable and satisfying.

Some have termed the process of our society’s drift into less and less user-friendly online or business interfaces, and less and less satisfying products (especially food) as “enshittification.”

The race is always to make things faster, to make things cheaper and to increase profitability. Given that—it is practically a law of nature, after all—enshittification seems to be baked into our milieu, affecting virtually everything.

But the crazy billionaires who think that we can change our gender like changing our hat, upload our minds to the cloud and live forever, and want to corral us into 15 minute cities, seem to have ignored this basic fact. Unless they think they can avoid enshittification in their island bunkers.

Meanwhile, they have been busy, using the multilateral, non-democratic institutions they purchased (which our taxes also contribute to) to provide the institutional underpinning for their grand notions.

Yes, these crazy people really do think they have the right to rule the world. But that would take work. So they want their AI to do the heavy lifting. It seems crazy, but humanity produces a lot of control freaks. And historically, a lot of people have thought it would be a good idea to rule the world.

And now AI, surveillance and the mushrooming data centers have made it theoretically possible to do so.

I hope you will be as shocked as I was by the extent to which our tax dollars have funded UN agencies to build out AI governance of the planet. Hat tip to EscapeKey, who uncovered the following list.

And AI is already inserting itself into our lives, shitty or not, and it is expanding to fill the available space. For example":

7,675 different, new medical devices went on the market in Korea last year. How many bugs do you think their software contains?

AI is in its implementation phase, the would-be world rulers don’t care about the bugs and the biases, and we have to say NO whenever it is being used to control some aspect of our life. And we have to stop the data centers, digital IDs and digital, programmable money, which the rulers can turn on and off at will.

If we don’t stop it, we will be seeing 24/7 surveillance with cameras everywhere, drone warfare and robot soldiers right here in our back yards if we try to resist. Very soon. The prototypes are already in Ukraine, the Persian Gulf and Gaza. We have to stop this before it gets to that point.