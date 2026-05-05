Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
3h

I don’t feel good about it at all. We should exit any organization or supranational organization that is making demands or decisions based upon AI.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
3h

AI doesn't care if it makes obvious mistakes. AI is a nefarious collusion between a breakaway elite civilization and aliens, but it cannot match humans at their best. Because it makes obvious mistakes willingly, AI is doomed to fail along with those who rely on it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture