Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doran Peck's avatar
Doran Peck
9h

I’m baffled that we are even having to fight for religious exemptions when there are massive amounts of documentation establishing the idea that the medical establishment is chock full of mistakes, fraud and just plain being wrong about stuff. Hell, the FDA itself has to backtrack on its product passes 300 plus times every year. They literally suck at their job. We should be able to opt out of any medical product or service without even explaining ourselves. ….i mean…in a logical sane world anyway.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Roisin Dubh's avatar
Roisin Dubh
9h

California will cave for a billion, I think!

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture