Many people are wondering whether the federal government has leverage over the states that will lead them to comply with the Executive Order’s new recommended vaccine schedule.

So let’s just look at one federal agency—CDC—and how much it funds the states with grants. Do you think the states might be nervous about losing this money? CDC gave the states nearly $15 Billion in FY 2023. NY got over $900 million and California got over a $billion from CDC. Neither state allows religious exemptions to vaccines, and California has allowed only a few medical exemptions—punishing doctors who issued more than 4 exemptions and threatening to take the exemptions away. Now the governors might feel the pushback, finally.

Then there is the Medicaid and Medicare fraud states are required to police, but haven’t—and the feds could try to claw back some of that.

https://fundingprofiles.cdc.gov/