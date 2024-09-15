Share this postHow is the UN framing this meeting and document? It's a commitment. "This is how we change the world."merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHow is the UN framing this meeting and document? It's a commitment. "This is how we change the world."The UN asks nations to "commit" to bold new solutions. The UN wordsmiths learned from the WHO not to use the word "binding" and to make their document as ambiguous as possibleMeryl NassSep 15, 202426Share this postHow is the UN framing this meeting and document? It's a commitment. "This is how we change the world."merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Sharehttps://summitofthefutureun.org/pact/chapter/a-more-multilateral-world26Share this postHow is the UN framing this meeting and document? It's a commitment. "This is how we change the world."merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
IMHO, Word salads, just like Cackles uses. We don't want or need a New World Order, only they do.
It's their fucking wet dream.
(Sorry.)