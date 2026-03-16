Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
26m

The material here could easily constitute curriculum for a semester-long class. Excellent work by Right To Know.

Thanks, Dr. N., for putting this front and center.

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John's avatar
John
9m

Short version.:

Rich guys impose "government" on us to protect their interests at our expense under the pretext of protecting us.

Not much new under the sun.

On a brighter note, I just stumbled across this, am highly amused at how it came into being, and thought others would be as well.

“The [Laotian Patuxai victory] monument [which resembles the Arc de Triomphe in Paris] was built using funds and cement from the United States, which had intended Laos to build a new airbase that could be used by the US Air Force.[8] However, the Royal Lao Government instead built the monument, which earned it the nickname of the "vertical runway".[3][4]”

Patuxai - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patuxai

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