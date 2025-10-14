Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Diane Weber
10h

Thank you for this clarity. And now, the problem most Americans face, is where and how to buy healthy, whole, nutritious food. It's not easy. We grow part of ours, pick part up from a drop off for Amish dairy, eggs and meat 9 miles away); and meet for the Azurestandard drop off in town (15 miles away). To get pure sourdough, wholegrain bread takes a hour's drive each way. Add to that, that most Americans don't cook, and don't know how to cook. RFK Jr. has a long, hard road ahead of him, but teaching Americans how to identify rubbish is a start.

Rob D
8h

Many years ago when I started eating properly, I was so surprised that I needed a fraction of the amount of food to feel full/satisfied. Junk food only makes you feel full for a little while and then you are hungry again. There's nothing but sugars and chemicals in most of it. We have control over this! We can't wait for the government to tell us what to eat... this is something we can do *now*. If a significant portion of the population just stopped buying this garbage, these manufacturers would be forced to change or go out of business. Same goes for when they start serving up the bugs and lab made food... refuse it. Say no to it all. We have the power.

18 more comments...

