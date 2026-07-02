BIG by Matt Stoller

Crime Pays: The Egg Bandits Made A Thousand Times the Fine They Just Paid for Price Fixing

A few days ago, 18 states and the DOJ Antitrust Division signed a series of decrees with three major egg producers, Cal-Maine, Versova, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch, the largest egg producers in the country. The allegation, backed with hard-to-refute evidence including quotes from CEOs, is these entities…