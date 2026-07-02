Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
13h

For several years I've been getting my eggs and raw dairy products from an Amish farmer. Both the chickens and the dairy cows are pastured on land that's never been sprayed - it's been in Amish hands for generations. During the "egg shortage" their price for jumbo eggs remained the same - $2.75 a dozen. Apparently nobody told them there was an egg shortage. The moral of the story: buy local if at all possible.

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Surviving the Billionaire Wars's avatar
Surviving the Billionaire Wars
12h

I got 3 hens & a rooster 4 years ago. Added 3 more hens last year, so have been drowning in eggs until the older girls finally took a break from laying.

I chose breeds that are very good foragers, with good camouflage colors & instincts. Their feed isn't organic, but is a high quality feed with medicinal herbs from a regional (Vermont) company. And is offered free choice.

My eggs cost far more than supermarket eggs, but my hens have happy lives foraging on my couple acres all day & roosting 8' up on a stall top in the safety of a closed, but airy, barn at night.

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