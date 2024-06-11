Amy Maxmen was on the Fauci team since the start of the COVID pandemic, spreading narratives. Arthur Allen I first met 25 years ago, when he spread the narrative lies on anthrax vaccine. He then wrote a quite good book on vaccines. But now he is back to narrative. A waste of talent, but he always knew which side his bread was buttered on. MedPage Today is the National Enquirer of medical magazines, appropriately edited by my bete noir (the Liar in Chief during my case, to whom my Board paid $500/hr to say I am incompetent to practice medicine) Jeremy Faust. What good news do they have for us today?

Yikes, there is a shortage! Better run out and get my bird flu test, Batman! It might be a cold, but it might be…BIRD FLU!