How to hide a huge giveaway to donors--chicken companies--to your inauguration, to your PACs and House and Senate Leadership funds
Trump may have ended Bird Flu, but he didn't end the Poultry Pay to Play
I can’t cross post this. It is an extremely popular substack article—so I will provide the first and last sections, but please go to the website to read the entire article, by clicking on the box immediately below. Under that are the excerpts.
Final paragraph below:
There’s a great irony in Trump’s latest ChinaGate deflection. It’s illogical that China would waste money, time and energy in influencing US elections when all the candidates are similar in corruptibility along with a total lack of morality. Why would they care who wins when whoever wins would ruin the country from within by enabling a collection of greedy inimical fraudsters to cheat their own ordinary citizens? The Chinese leadership isn’t the ones spending money in endless wars nor are they trying to poison its own people. They spend money on education and infrastructure.