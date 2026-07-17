Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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MSB
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There’s a great irony in Trump’s latest ChinaGate deflection. It’s illogical that China would waste money, time and energy in influencing US elections when all the candidates are similar in corruptibility along with a total lack of morality. Why would they care who wins when whoever wins would ruin the country from within by enabling a collection of greedy inimical fraudsters to cheat their own ordinary citizens? The Chinese leadership isn’t the ones spending money in endless wars nor are they trying to poison its own people. They spend money on education and infrastructure.

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