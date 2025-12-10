FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 10, 2025

Farm Action Welcomes USDA’s Forthcoming Regenerative Agriculture Initiative



Washington, D.C. — Farm Action issued the following response to a forthcoming announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on an investment into regenerative agriculture.

This statement can be attributed to Angela Huffman, Farm Action’s president and co-founder:

“Farm Action welcomes today’s announcement that the administration will direct hundreds of millions of dollars toward regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture is not only better for the land and public health, but it also creates a path to rebuilding farmer profitability and reducing dependency on costly chemicals and other inputs controlled by a few giant companies.

Done right, this investment will help farmers lower their input costs, break free from the export-driven commodity overproduction treadmill, and move toward healthier, more resilient, and more profitable farming systems. This initiative reflects the priorities Farm Action has long championed and repeatedly urged the government to adopt.

If the Trump administration wants this initiative to succeed, USDA must make sure the Natural Resources Conservation Service—after significant funding cuts—has enough staff to get these dollars out quickly and fairly, reaching farmers across America, not just the largest operations by default.

We cannot allow a repeat of the Climate-Smart Commodities program, where projects involving multinational corporations like JBS and Tyson Foods received the lion’s share of program dollars, fueling further consolidation.”

This announcement from USDA and HHS mirrors calls Farm Action made in both its policy recommendations for the Make America Healthy Again Commission and, more recently, a letter it co-led to USDA signed by a coalition of 120 farmers and MAHA leaders calling for investment in regenerative agriculture.

Farm Action is a nonpartisan agricultural watchdog organization led by farmers. We advocate for accountability from both our government and large corporations within the agricultural sector. We envision a fair, sustainable, and healthy food system that empowers farmers, workers, and rural communities to feed America.