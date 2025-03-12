How you do it: Suggest industry fix the problem. If they don't, THEN you fix the problem with regulation
"The dyes do little other than to make unhealthy food appear more appealing."
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/11/health/rfk-jr-food-safety-artificial-dyes.html
Dr. Peter Lurie, a former F.D.A. official and director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, an advocacy group, said… that Mr. Kennedy’s move might be effective because the dyes do little other than to make unhealthy food appear more appealing.
Oh and this is how we change corporate decisions
.. boycot their crap, this is the right time for small businesses to start all kinds of local farms and grown more natural products to that can provide different colors
It's a start on getting rid of sugars and artificial flavors, colors BUT they must all also get rid of seed oils and other junk fats. Some day if possible, switch to grass fed meat over conventional.