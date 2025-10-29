https://zerogeoengineering.com/2025/icams-national-hurricane-operations-plan-2025/

ICAMS National Hurricane Operations Plan 2025

28 October 2025 | ZEROGeoengineering.com | Interagency Council for Advancing Meteorological Services (ICAMS) “is the formal mechanism by which all relevant Federal departments and agencies coordinate implementation of policy and practices,” established in 2017 by the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act (Public Law No. 115-25, Title IV, sec. 402, 15 U.S.C. § 8542). The document below discusses activities related to hurricane research experiments which may be conducted by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) along with other Federal agencies such as the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (53rd WRS ), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Aspects of weather surveillance and experimentation mentioned in the report include satellites, NEXRAD, sensors, research aircraft, and microwave instruments. Interference with storms via research experiments raises important environmental, legal, and ethical questions.