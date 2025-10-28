Are the tides turning? More likely, Bill Gates is trying to catch the coattails of Americans’ realization they have been “had” by the climate change narrative.

I wonder if the “man-made climate change” narrative creators were hoping that the technology for affecting the weather would be so far along that they really could cook us and they would not have to fake the numbers… but the technology never got that far?

A serious Category 5 hurricane (Melissa) is about to break on Jamaica and then Cuba. One hopes that developers are not drooling at the chance to grab some prime real estate after the deluge. 36” of water are projected to fall on Jamaica. Gaza 2.0 anyone? Lahaina 2.0? Cat 5 means winds over 155 mph. Andrew had winds of 175 mph and Melissa is expected to have the same.

When I consulted in Cuba a year later, I was told the Cubans believed that 1992’s Hurricane Andrew had been directed at them by the USG. It seemed an incredible accusation then. Now, not so much. It was a Category 5 hurricane that also did huge damage to Florida. 65,000 US homes destroyed. Over 100,000 damaged. Its US costs were not surpassed till Hurricane Katrina came along.

According to google gemini (because there are no reliable estimates available online of its costs to Cuba):

Key reported damages in Cuba included:

Widespread destruction: The eye of the Category 5 storm was said to have directly hit the city of Cienfuegos, destroying 87% of the city.

Infrastructure collapse: Over 345 homes were reportedly obliterated, with another 2,560 significantly damaged. Power was not restored to the island until November, and water services took even longer.

Agricultural devastation: The storm caused the failure of 97% of Cuba’s agriculture, which led to a moderate famine the following year.

Heavy loss of life: Official reports cited 145 deaths , but the total could have been higher.

Demolished facilities: A partially-completed nuclear power plant near Cienfuegos was mostly destroyed.

Here are the predictions for Hurricane Melissa:

Childhood vaccination rates have fallen. Once-vanquished diseases, like measles, are resurgent.

You cannot vanquish measles, because with its long incubation period, it enters the US 10-20 times a year. This is another untruth from the NYT. See the CDC’s graph of US cases by year below:—Nass.