I am giving 2 talks at the Rogue Food Conference in Aberlin Springs this weekend. Here are the slides for the first talk on why we have been tribalized and the necessity to overcome it.
The globalists engineered this chasm--and some hints or bridging the gap
The next part was not really part of the topic, but rather some life lessons from a 74 year old that may help you live a happier and more fulfilled life.
While the Taj Mahal is actually a Muslim tomb for Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s beloved deceased wife, it is such an extraordinarily beautiful building (5 sided, with deep carvings all over the inside and outside) that you feel like you are in the presence of the immortal when you are there.
This entire superstructure was built on a program for depopulation. The means that were decided upon were globalized pandemics via viral bioweapons and toxic injections. A very complex, detailed, and seemingly foolproof plan. COVID 19 was the first assault wave. The rollout was done through the military. Big big money behind it--money created ex nihilo by the banking system unleashed through the implementation in the 90s of electronic funds transfer.
Thanks so much for your information and slides. There are more of us than the criminals who want to seize global control. Educating people as to what is occurring is of maximum importance..and will give people the ammunition they need to combat misinformation. Knowledge is Power!