I am really confused about the current Department of Justice
Explain the overarching strategy please
In just the past 10 days:
It prosecuted Dr. Kirk Moore for not giving COVID shots and had him face 35 years’ imprisonment
It said there is no Epstein file, please move along
It is fighting (appealing) a judge’s ruling to remove fluoride compounds from drinking water, since fluide reduces IQ
Is it going to be fighting. with the ACIP next for removing mercury from flu shots?
How can we MAHA when the DOJ blocks our important efforts? I wish someone would explain what the DOJ is trying to do. What is behind this counterintuitive approach to selective prosecutions?
Yep, we are all concerned about this. How can they be held accountable?
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Saturday that charges against a doctor accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines and giving children fake shots at their parents’ request have been dropped.
He was indicted by Biden’s DOJ