In just the past 10 days:

It prosecuted Dr. Kirk Moore for not giving COVID shots and had him face 35 years’ imprisonment

It said there is no Epstein file, please move along

It is fighting (appealing) a judge’s ruling to remove fluoride compounds from drinking water, since fluide reduces IQ

Is it going to be fighting. with the ACIP next for removing mercury from flu shots?

How can we MAHA when the DOJ blocks our important efforts? I wish someone would explain what the DOJ is trying to do. What is behind this counterintuitive approach to selective prosecutions?