Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda/Colorado's avatar
Brenda/Colorado
1h

Yep, we are all concerned about this. How can they be held accountable?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joyce Solero's avatar
Joyce Solero
1h

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Saturday that charges against a doctor accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines and giving children fake shots at their parents’ request have been dropped.

He was indicted by Biden’s DOJ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture