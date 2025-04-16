The ECDC published an interagency report on bird flu in January:

https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/coordinated-one-health-investigation-outbreak-zoonotic-avian-influenza.pdf

INTERAGENCY REPORT

Coordinated One Health investigation and management of outbreaks in humans and animals caused by zoonotic avian influenza viruses

While a kindergartner could have written this silly thing, following a small number of rules, you would never be able to corral the kindergartner into such a constricted way of thinking or writing. Here is an example of the puerile text:

Really? Is this what they teach you when you get a degree in Public Health? Always avoid specificity?

The first paragraph of section 4 regurgitates the word salad defining the One Health approach. It is a way to bring lots of people together who talk and plan while nothing much gets done:

It is truly remarkable how this long (28 page) screed dances around the important issues without acknowledging them, let alone providing usable advice. In fact, while it should have been a strategy document, it advises that there ought to be a strategy document. Then what is this? It does say “management” in the title. But its contents are as vague as can be.

You would think there would be a discussion of measures that have been used in the past and how well or poorly they worked. Nope, none of that is included.

Check out what the brochure says about lab tests. Basically it concludes it would be good to have good lab tests. And it would be good to understand the virus, transmission, etc. But the US is 3 years into this epidemic, and Europe has had repeat epidemics of bird flu for much longer. So why are we at the very beginning of understanding and responding to it w.r.t. lab tests??? Supposedly this was a deadly disease. Where has everybody been? Did all the so-called scientists have to hide under their desks until Fauci told them what they could say? Do they still have their fingers up to the wind to see which way it blows, or are their fingers somewhere else?

A discussion of cull or don’t cull? The justifications? The thought process? How to handle food from affected animals? The long-term strategy? It is all MIA.

When I see things like this (and today’s ACIP meeting was another example) I want to cry for the crippled human spirits that people this planet and write this nonsense, who have been overeducated and hallowed for their expertise, but who look spiritually and intellectually bereft. What did they learn?

Honestly, they look like oxen to me. Staring at the earth, keeping their perspective narrow, doing what they are told, and carrying a huge weight on their shoulders.

And the fact they think they can issue orders to the rest of us when they are magically given authority…let’s not even go there.