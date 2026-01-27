I was at a several day Brownstone event in Connecticut (which was fabulous), got caught in the storm so I am still not home, and had to tape 3 shows for CHD. They will probably run tomorrow (Tuesday, January 27), January 28 and January 29 at 10:30 am Tuesday and at 10 am Wednesday and Thursday on CHD-TV.

Tuesday Jan 27 I talk with farmer, author, attorney and MAHA Action activist John Klar about how President Trump can try to win the 2026 midterms by giving farmers and the public meaningful wins—like making food healthier and more affordable by allowing farmers to process their own livestock for sale to the public, without federal agency interference. I hope to cover many ways President Trump can make good on his promises and get back the support he has lost from independents and the MAHA community, in future shows. In terms of cost of living, Trump’s approval rating is 30 points lower than his disapproval rating right now.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/01/22/us/politics/trump-poll-second-term.html

On Wednesday am, CHD is planning to run a roundtable discussion on Geoengineering/Omniwar/what we citizens can perhaps do to try and get out of the mess we are in. Panelists included James Corbett, Dane Wigington, Patrick Wood, Charles Eisenstein, Mary Holland and myself. A bit of a bumpy ride.

On Thursday (my monthly show) I will interview Aaron Day about the rapidly encroaching tokenization and financialization of everything. He is a brilliant and inspiring speaker that I am sure will teach you, shock you and will make you want to know more and more about our financial system and where our “leaders” are trying to take us.

Here is where you can find all the CHD-TV shows:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/