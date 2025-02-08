Everyone needs to know what ESG is. It meant that corporations had a new set of rules they needed to follow, and a new scorecard to fill out. If they didn’t comply, the system would destroy them.

Like DEI, One Health and climate change, ESG inserted itself into our society quietly, with few initially realizing its agenda was very creepy.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/creative-destruction/

Creative Destruction

What is alleged to be ethical matters of “social justice” in society often benefits the top percent of humanity — those holding the pursestrings — most. At the intersection of business, climate change, capitalism, pension funds, environmentalism and pollution is control. We are facing a situation in which those in power seek to “control the population through mass delusions.” Do you have the knowledge and foresight to circumvent this cruel fate? Watch “Good Morning CHD” with host Meryl Nass, M.D. and her two guests, Michael Ashley and W. David Prescott, to learn more about the agenda of control in our modern age. Don’t miss it!

