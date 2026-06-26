Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
8h

All three tv news networks won’t cover this news. All 3 are completely captured. The intelligence community also knows this.

Reply
Share
Kris Graham's avatar
Kris Graham
8h

Is that a rhetorical question? Of course, Fraudci is the sacrificial lamb. He deserves to be drawn and quartered along with a whole lot of other people but this thing goes right to the very top of government including the Department of War, DARPA, BARDA, the CIA, HHS, NIH, and who knows who else.

Reply
Share
4 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture