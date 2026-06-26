I analyzed the two recent Declassified releases of Tulsi Gabbard, and talked about what Mike Benz revealed about USAID payments to control the leaders, judiciary, unions, universities, etc. worldwide
Has the intelligence community decided to offer up Fauci in order to protect itself from culpability over the fake COVID origins story?
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/techniques-of-intelligence-censorship-surveillance--control/
Ths was the first half. The second half of my presentation explained some critically important information provided by former State Department official Mike Benz on Joe Rogan, about how the intelligence community, and especially USAID, was able to spread convincing false narratives worldwide, affect elections worldwide, and had a highly successful policy to go after international politicians they didn’t lwant to win elections, to put them in jail or apply huge fines against them. USAID actually bragged that a particular $20 million investment yielded billions in fines against politicians, changed 500 policies and laws, and caused regime changes. Mike Benz provides critically missing pieces that help us understand the history we are living through. I can’t urge my audience enough to watch and read his material, particularly at the Joe Rogan link above.
Resources
U.S. Funded Biolabs in 30+ Countries — Many Experimented With Highly Contagious Pathogens
Gabbard: Never-Before-Seen Documents Show Fauci Lied to Congress
What did Tulsi release and is there any important, new information?
Joe Rogan Experience #2237 - Mike Benz
Joe Rogan Experience #2272 - Mike Benz
Joe Rogan Experience #2447 - Mike Benz
Tulsi Gabbard: I’m Exposing Dr. Fauci
The three major U.S. broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, have yet to report on DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s recent declassification.
Gain-of-Function: Should supercharging viruses be banned? | DW News
H.R. 8595 - National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027
H.R.5736 - Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012
The Mighty Wurlitzer How the CIA Played America
The Bidens’ Influence Peddling Timeline
All three tv news networks won’t cover this news. All 3 are completely captured. The intelligence community also knows this.
Is that a rhetorical question? Of course, Fraudci is the sacrificial lamb. He deserves to be drawn and quartered along with a whole lot of other people but this thing goes right to the very top of government including the Department of War, DARPA, BARDA, the CIA, HHS, NIH, and who knows who else.