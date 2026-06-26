https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/techniques-of-intelligence-censorship-surveillance--control/

Ths was the first half. The second half of my presentation explained some critically important information provided by former State Department official Mike Benz on Joe Rogan, about how the intelligence community, and especially USAID, was able to spread convincing false narratives worldwide, affect elections worldwide, and had a highly successful policy to go after international politicians they didn’t lwant to win elections, to put them in jail or apply huge fines against them. USAID actually bragged that a particular $20 million investment yielded billions in fines against politicians, changed 500 policies and laws, and caused regime changes. Mike Benz provides critically missing pieces that help us understand the history we are living through. I can’t urge my audience enough to watch and read his material, particularly at the Joe Rogan link above.

Resources

U.S. Funded Biolabs in 30+ Countries — Many Experimented With Highly Contagious Pathogens

Gabbard: Never-Before-Seen Documents Show Fauci Lied to Congress

Tulsi Gabbard on X

Documents Part 1

Documents Part 2

Documents Part 3

Documents Part 4

What did Tulsi release and is there any important, new information?

Mike Benz on X

Joe Rogan Experience #2237 - Mike Benz

Joe Rogan Experience #2272 - Mike Benz

Joe Rogan Experience #2447 - Mike Benz

Ukraine Biolabs

Tulsi Gabbard: I’m Exposing Dr. Fauci

The three major U.S. broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, and NBC, have yet to report on DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s recent declassification.

Gain-of-Function: Should supercharging viruses be banned? | DW News

H.R. 8595 - National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027

H.R.5736 - Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012

The Mighty Wurlitzer How the CIA Played America

The Panama Papers

The Bidens’ Influence Peddling Timeline

Jeanne Bourgault