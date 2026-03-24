Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jane's avatar
Jane
5h

Here comes the planned energy lock downs..

The agenda keeps moving foward.

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4 replies
Bonnie Potter's avatar
Bonnie Potter
4h

So glad you are back safely. The round table discussion in DC was great. Your presentation,

as always, was stellar. Hard to keep up with everything that is going on but you do a good job

of keeping us informed. Thanks for all of your hard work.

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