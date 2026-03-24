Ours was the last commerical flight to arrive at the airport (early today), until Tuesday’s arrivals began a few hours later. To my surprise, we taxied by the Air National Guard’s KC-135 Stratotankers (air refuelers) and a large number were outside of hangars. One was being de-iced as we arrived at around 1:30 am, which happens only right before a flight takes off, and another was being worked on.

While they nominally have a fleet of 10 tankers at the base, I think I saw more than that last night. Some had probably arrived from other bases. I realized that this air reflueling base is probably a takeoff point for tankers resupplying US and Israeli bombing missions. I remembered that this base is the closest to Europe of any in the US, so the tankers may be taking off from Bangor, landing in Europe, refueling in the UK or (more likely) southeasterly bases such as in Cyprus or Crete, and then taking off for their air refueling missions. I read that each can supply 4 small planes, such as fighters. The fighters in general need to be refueled twice (or more) to get within range of their bombing targets in Iran. So a lot of US tankers are needed to refuel the US and Israeli fighters.

The Bangor, Maine runway is the second longest on the east coast, after only JFK on Long Island, so it is equipped to handle even the largest planes in emergencies.

Meanwhile, there was an explosion at one of the ten largest oil refineries in the US. Was this due to an act of sabotage that anyone with two brain cells has been nervously anticipating? Miraculously, no one was hurt. Is the Iran war coming home?

https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/cn43vnpkyv7o

https://www.ksat.com/news/texas/2026/03/24/fire-out-and-shelter-in-place-order-is-lifted-after-oil-refinery-explosion-near-texas-coast/