Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sifubernie's avatar
sifubernie
5h

Let me offer a real life testimonial. Back in the 1980's, as a youngster starting my professional life, I decided to get the "flu shot" as a preventative and make sure I stay health. Well, I got sick the following morning for over two weeks with flu symptoms and pain in my arm. That was the last one. Not rocket science. F all all the "studies"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Edmond Paré's avatar
Edmond Paré
5h

Just now I did a search using Yahoo Advanced Web Search for "How many different flu subtypes are there?" which gave the following response:

"There are 18 different H subtypes and 11 different N subtypes of influenza viruses. This results in 131 possible subtype combinations that have been detected in nature, including well-known strains like H1N1 and H3N2"

Back in the 1990s, I wondered if the flu subtypes that were currently prevalent in Maine were covered by the flu shot that was available in Maine at that time and was told that "no", "only strains found in the south were covered". That told me that it would be useless for me to get a "flu shot" and I haven't bothered with one since. I eat properly; wear a hat and warm clothes when it's cold outside; get at least 8 hours sleep each night; and, get some exercise. Except for an 8 hour stomach upset (which is extremely rare for me) around 2005, I have not been sick since. -- My intention is to not let anyone inject anything into me via needle, especially any of the mRNA flu shots currently in clinical trials by companies such as Moderna and Pfizer. -- I've still no idea what I'm going to do about the pain medication I will need at the dentist. I may decide to try taking a couple of Percocet and no additional pain medication.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture