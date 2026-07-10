Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
12h

My high school guidance counselor sent me to Yale. I dropped out after six weeks. That was 62 years ago. I don't regret my decision.

Reply
Share
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
12hEdited

It's way too long.

Learn plumbing. Avoid debt. Live where you can grow vegetables and ride a bike places.

Nobody can survive as a playwright. Those days are over.

We are headed into crisis, starting from the worst wealth disparity since 1929.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Meryl Nass and others
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture