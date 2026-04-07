I did a video for CHD-TV this morning with everything you need to know on the Hepatitis B vaccine for children
Slides below if you don't have time to watch
My segment starts at 37 minutes in and lasts for 28 minutes. This is one of my better performances. Please share with all pregnant women. I have included personal information that was not published anywhere.
(I did make a math mistake though. If the CDC estimates are accurate, then we are missing 2,500 newborns per year in the US whose mothers are Hepatitis B positive, not 30,000, and over 2,000 of them would go on to develop hepatitis. But only a small fraction of that number of babies and children are actually developing Hepatitis B, so CDC’s estimates must be wrong.)
I have corrected that slide and share the slides with you below.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/repeal-the-1986-vaccine-injury-law-will-nh-remove-hep-b-vax-mandate/
I'm so glad I have no young children. The CDC is nothing but a shadow government racketeering ring. Nobody needs all that crap injected into them - nobody. Just what have vaccines cured? Go ahead CDC, belch it out; I have a notepad the size of a postage stamp to write them all down. Oops forgot my pen.
Hi Dr. Nass,
Thank you for the thorough information!