My segment starts at 37 minutes in and lasts for 28 minutes. This is one of my better performances. Please share with all pregnant women. I have included personal information that was not published anywhere.

(I did make a math mistake though. If the CDC estimates are accurate, then we are missing 2,500 newborns per year in the US whose mothers are Hepatitis B positive, not 30,000, and over 2,000 of them would go on to develop hepatitis. But only a small fraction of that number of babies and children are actually developing Hepatitis B, so CDC’s estimates must be wrong.)

I have corrected that slide and share the slides with you below.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/repeal-the-1986-vaccine-injury-law-will-nh-remove-hep-b-vax-mandate/