Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave
5m

I'm so glad I have no young children. The CDC is nothing but a shadow government racketeering ring. Nobody needs all that crap injected into them - nobody. Just what have vaccines cured? Go ahead CDC, belch it out; I have a notepad the size of a postage stamp to write them all down. Oops forgot my pen.

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Sully
10m

Hi Dr. Nass,

Thank you for the thorough information!

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