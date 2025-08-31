Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
29m

Meryl Thank you for doing so much for so many. So grateful for you every single day. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daisy May's avatar
Daisy May
34m

Awe, Pretty Picture Dr Nass! and wow, pretty AND smart! or rather super smart, but even more important: Wise!

and I have no doubt that you have known more than the average doctor or most humans for sometime now :o)

thank you for getting us "in the know"!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture