https://www.ellsworthamerican.com/news/health/physician-offering-classes-focused-on-diet/article_9d864d0e-d573-5c65-858a-5d7c5b89363a.html

… “I moved into internal medicine. I came to realize that the reason they had chronic illnesses was mainly due to poor diet.”

“You can get rid of so many symptoms in people,” she said. “People just feel so much better.” Your hunger goes down. Your satiety goes up. That’s why it is such a magical diet.”

Through a low-carb diet, Nass has managed to eliminate diabetes in many patients….