First, regarding my work and Door to Freedom: I have been continuously working on the Food and Farm issue. Done lots of networking. Reading the tea leaves in DC as best I can. And finally the farming crisis is getting some press, in part as a result of the China trade war and Argentine beef imports promised by our President.

I do hear that while in Asia this week, Trump will be finalizing a new trade deal with China that will result in few or no China tariffs and China buying some of our commodities. Time will tell.

I’ve just drafted a memo for this administration about What can be done quickly to assist all farmers, move the MAHA agenda forward, and improve the administration’s standing with the farming community.

Much of this advice was already sent to the administration months ago, and apparently ignored—but maybe now is the time they might listen? Who knows.

The person who had signed a contract to co-lead the SOFAF effort with me has backed out. The job she had has been expanded and extended. Other people I had hoped might work for us have not been able to, for various reasons, or have not worked out.

This actually seems consistent with my intuition, which has been telling me very strongly that this is not the time to roll out a national campaign to educate about the farm crisis and push Congress and the administration to fix it. It seems like this should be the time, but everything has not gone that way. I am going to trust my intuition and not try to pull together another team right now.

I’ve also done some work with MAHA Action regarding state-level initiatives, Been asked to join their Farm Hub, and that may be where the focus should be. I’m not sure yet. I can’t run the SOFAF organization and a campaign alone, as there are just too many other things I am constantly called to do.

I went to my son’s wedding last week, walked around Atlanta, attended lots of parties, played skeeball at the top of Ponce City Market, danced, was fine. As soon as I got home my left knee swelled up, then both knees, an ankle and a hip started hurting and for a day I could barely move. I’m still afraid to try going for a walk, thinking I may not be able to get back home. I was able to get down on the knees today and dig up my last 5 lbs of potatoes. But it is weird that both legs got inflamed at once.

I think this is another message, and it is telling me it is time for a break. I think I need a tune-up. I think I should take a vacation after the MAHA event in DC on November 12. Gotta recharge and make sure my legs and body can work properly, since there is so much to do.

______________

Meanwhile, I did do a show for CHD-TV on Tuesday about some very interesting, pending bills that Congressman Thomas Massie has instigated or cosponsored. We are in the 119th Congress, which lasts through 2026. So there is plenty of time left to get some of these bills through. At least the PRIME Act, which would enable the sale of local meat that was not slaughtered in a USDA or equivalent facility—allowing Americans to be sure where there meat comes from, help farmers and ranchers sell locally, and probably bring down the cost of meat.

Not only Congressmen and lobbyists can write bills—we citizens can too! We just have to find a friendly Congressmember to introduce the bill and then get cosponsors and energy pushing it forward. Ideally your bill will be non-partisan and popular. And ideally it can be attached to a “must-pass” bill, as it is much harder to get bills passed as standalone legislation.

Here is the show:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/crisis-save-our-food-and-farms/rep-massie-bills-for-freedom/

Below are the bills I discussed, date introduced, and link to the Congressional website where you can read the bill language, read just a summary, see the cosponsors, and find out where the bill stands in terms of committee it was sent to, etc.

I thought some of my viewers and readers might want to gather up those bill numbers for legislation they are interested in and let their representatives know how they feel about them.

H.R. 5704. Repeal the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2013 (To prohibit domestic propagandization by the Federal Government.) October 8, 2025 Link to H.R. 5704

H.R. 4700. PRIME Act (Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption Act; to exempt custom slaughter facilities from certain federal inspection requirements.)July 23, 2025 Link to H.R. 4700

H.R. 4388. PREP Repeal Act (To repeal sections of the Public Health Service Act related to the PREP Act to eliminate liability immunity for certain pandemic products.)July 15, 2025 Link to H.R. 4388

H. Con. Res. 38. Directing the President pursuant to the War Powers Resolution to remove United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.June 17, 2025 Link to H.Con.Res. 38

H.R. 3795. Gold Reserve Transparency Act of 2025 (To provide for the first true audit of gold owned by the United States in more than 65 years.)June 6, 2025 Link to H.R. 3795

H.R. 2356. Dual Loyalty Disclosure Act (To require candidates for federal office who are dual citizens to disclose that citizenship.)March 26, 2025 Link to H.R. 2356

H.R. 1846. Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act (To abolish the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal reserve banks, and repeal the Federal Reserve Act.)March 5, 2025 Link to H.R. 1846

H.R. 1040. Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act (To repeal the inclusion in gross income of Social Security benefits.)February 6, 2025 Link to H.R. 1040

H.R. 24. Federal Reserve Transparency Act of 2025 (To require a full audit of the Federal Reserve Board and Federal reserve banks by the Comptroller General of the United States.)January 3, 2025 Link to H.R. 24

These are some bills he has co-sponsored but did not initiate that I also discussed:

H.R. 4837. Written Informed Consent Act (To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to expand informed consent requirements for certain types of medications.) Rep. Gosar (R-AZ)Aug 1, 2025

H.R. 4668. End the Vaccine Carveout Act(To amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers.)Rep. Roy (R-TX)July 23, 2025

H.R. 4405. Epstein Files Transparency Act (To require the Attorney General to release all documents and records in possession of the Department of Justice relating to Jeffrey Epstein.)Rep. Khanna (D-CA)July 15, 2025