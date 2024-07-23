Are we heading towards another plandemic?
“The bird flu out in nature does not spread person to person. If you are not dealing with sick birds or sick cows, there is zero chance you will get this disease. You do not need treatment. You do not need vaccines.” — Dr. Meryl Nass, Founder of Door to Freedom…
Read more
3 days ago · 8 likes · 3 comments · Collapse Life
There is no 'virus', there never was:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7173052/
Oh wow I just noticed you changed the name to Meryl's CHAOS Newsletter, I like it!
I mean I don't like CHAOS of course.
Good thinking, 99!