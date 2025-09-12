Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Sewer sludge can be very nasty containing all sorts of exotic industrial chemicals. Even assuming industries who discharge their waste to municipal sewer systems within their permitted limits (original discharges may be in parts per billion), the resulting sludge contains hundreds of different chemicals of varying toxicity from hundreds of sources. Disposing of this sludge is an ongoing costly, and difficult problem facing both municipalities and industries. But foisting it off on folks without informing them of the contents (which will be widely variable), especially if passing this stuff off as a “soil amendment” is a new low. All consumers contribute to creation of these waste chemicals. (Traces include even the pharmaceuticals you take because you pee out the residue.) But the sludge should not be placed just anywhere. We need to track & monitor its intelligent disposal as it can leach into lakes, streams, groundwater and be taken up by crops. So…Yoo hoo! As a nation who spent billions on Superfund cleanup, the idea of blindly spreading it thin all willy-nilly is a big step in the wrong direction.

