FACT 1: Almost 40% of top liberal arts colleges do not have a single Republican teaching there

https://www.wsj.com/edition/resources/documents/print/o90HJvUvNBXNmYFW0Hk7-WSJNewsPaper-5-3-2025.pdf

Michael S. Roth, the president of Wesleyan University, is the author of “The Student: A Short History” and “Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness on College Campuses.”

FACT 2: Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby today