Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1h

We need Sovereignty to win on all levels!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
1h

We can make that horse our mascot! Personal and national sovereignty for all, instead of what we now have: "One empire, under surveillance, with deceit and oppression for all."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture