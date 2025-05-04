FACT 1: Almost 40% of top liberal arts colleges do not have a single Republican teaching there
https://www.wsj.com/edition/resources/documents/print/o90HJvUvNBXNmYFW0Hk7-WSJNewsPaper-5-3-2025.pdf
Michael S. Roth, the president of Wesleyan University, is the author of “The Student: A Short History” and “Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness on College Campuses.”
FACT 2: Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby today
We need Sovereignty to win on all levels!!
We can make that horse our mascot! Personal and national sovereignty for all, instead of what we now have: "One empire, under surveillance, with deceit and oppression for all."