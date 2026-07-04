Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
1h

Government schools also train people to dutifully line up and be indoctrinated.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2hEdited

Anthropological realities impose enduring limits on projects of total control. Human beings are not fully reducible to data, algorithms, or administrative categories. They persistently need dignity, meaning, autonomy, and recognition. When these needs are systematically compressed, tensions often accumulate rather than dissipate. History suggests that highly rigid systems eventually encounter resistance, adaptation, or unintended consequences that exceed their designers' expectations. Technology may expand the capacities of surveillance and coordination, but it does not eliminate the fundamental unpredictability of human beings. The prospect of a fully administered "Prison Planet" may appear plausible in the short term; from an anthropological perspective, however, it remains a hazardous illusion for those who seek to construct it.

https://mises.org/mises-wire/why-history-refuses-stay-planned

https://www.thenewera.uk/p/when-truth-drifts

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