I’m Meryl Nass. I’ve worked for 38 years in the area of biological warfare, vaccines, and vaccine injuries. When I heard the morning presentations, I decided to completely change what I was going to say here today.

What we’ve heard about so far — and will continue to hear about — is not a collection of separate problems. It’s all one problem: the deep state of the world is trying to consolidate the entire world into a one-world government and has developed many different mechanisms of control to achieve that end. A major part of that initiative is to cause all our institutions to fail us.

What you’ve heard about the fundamental problems in education, healthcare, agriculture, government regulation, the news media, censorship and propaganda is all part of that same agenda, in my view.

And the idea of “Earth System Governance“ has become an academic discipline, albeit hidden from most people.

This agenda came out to the world around 1970 when the Club of Rome published its report, titled Limits to Growth.

The first goal was to create the narrative that climate change, environmental degradation and resource depletion posed an existential threat to humanity, in order to frighten the public into funding and complying with a new set of priorities.

The second goal was to use international organizations like the UN and WHO to slowly siphon power from individual countries under the guise of environmental protection. The UN has over 30 agencies prepared to step in and impose regulations and taxation on international industries such as shipping, which is being done now. The UN even wants to create its own system of law.

Other new multilateral organizations have also been formed to provide “governance” for the rest of us:

At the same time, non-governmental authorities were established in the US to siphon power away from state, county and local governments. One mechanism for doing this was through “planning.” States passed laws requiring municipalities to create detailed, long-range plans for their towns. Because most towns did not have the expertise or personnel to do so, they frequently adopted boilerplate plans provided by state agencies or consultants that just happened to be congruent with policies desired by the deep state.

Councils of Government (COGs) and Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) are a form of non-democratic authority that are taking over functions from duly elected state and local governments, funded by grants from state and federal governments. I did not know this was happening until recently, but this project has been expanding in power and funding since the 1960s. It involves creating new organizations with appointed members for which there is no direct citizen oversight.

https://narc.org/about/what-is-a-cog-or-mpo/

Here is how these organizations describe themselves. Please read it.

The European Union has used a similar strategy of gradually expanding its authority to obtain powers that previously belonged to the nation states. First, a reasonable environmental law gets passed. But over time, the reach of the initial law is expanded, to eventually encroach on property rights and cost citizens significantly more than was initially anticipated.

Natura 2000 was based on the E.U.’s 1979 Birds Directive to simply protect wild bird species. But over time it has required nations to designate minimum areas of biodiversity within their territory and protect and restore them, even though the lands may be privately owned. These protected lands now comprise 18% of total land area within the E.U. The goal is to expand that to 30% of total land by 2030, and to 50% eventually.

In the 1990s pandemics and biological warfare were added to this agenda to provide additional important mechanisms, especially vaccinations, for the deep state’s goals of centralizing power, controlling populations and creating a technocratic governance system. I’ve been watching how the US government and the world have dealt with these issues for many years. For a long time, I wondered why influenza and biological warfare were so closely conjoined in funding and in how the government handled them — two things that seemed very different to me.

I now understand that there has been an effort to demonize bird flu (H5N1 avian influenza) for 23 years, even though it has killed less than 500 people cumulatively, according to the WHO. The U.N.’s current Assistant Director-General, Jeremy Farrar, has been at the heart of this fearmongering and was allegedly a co-discoverer of the first human H5N1 bird flu infection in Vietnam. H5N1 was first discovered to infect humans in 1997, and it became the mechanism to conflate influenza (for which we get a benign flu shot each year), serious pandemics and biological warfare. And it could be rolled out as a dire threat when needed, which we have just experienced.

Jeremy Farrar, as the CEO of the Wellcome Trust, also was a primary funder and designer of the Recovery and Solidarity clinical trials that overdosed thousands of patients on hydroxychloroquine during the early days of COVID, sacrificing hundreds of innocents in order to stop the use of the drug and make sure vaccines would be employed for COVID. He and Bill Gates were the founders of CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, which pioneered the effort to roll out future vaccines, with scant testing, in only 100 days, and he was central in getting COVID vaccines out to underdeveloped countries with the COVAX initiative.

CEPI employees revealed their plan in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Maurice Strong managed the UN’s 1972 Stockholm Environment conference, which yielded a framework for the globalist plan.

Of course, the Council on Foreign Relations was brought in to assist with the globalist undertaking. Richard Gardner published an article in Foreign Affairs in 1974 explaining many of these mechanisms.

The World Economic Forum was founded, along with its global leaders program to get the right people in place. In the 1980s, the sustainable development goals were developed by these same people — particularly Maurice Strong and Gro Harlem Brundtland for the UN.

Once the globalists adopted pandemics and biological warfare as part of their agenda, vaccines became the big thing. In the 1990s, the federal government and the Army developed a plan to roll out 75 different vaccines against all biowarfare threats, that would be used to vaccinate pretty much everybody in the military. The stated goal was to make them super soldiers who could operate in a biological warfare environment. Looking back, one wonders whether the real intention was to weaken the military force.

In 1998, the DOD started universal anthrax vaccination for soldiers, even though no army had ever been attacked with anthrax. It is not contagious person-to-person and is very difficult to use militarily. But it had a license, and the name anthrax was well known after the Gulf War, striking fear in the troops. That was followed in 2003 by the smallpox vaccine.

By the way, the anthrax vaccine was very old. It had expired and been redated several times. The FDA had not been allowed to inspect the vaccine manufacturing facility for years, because the inspectors were not vaccinated, so the Army was inspecting itself. When the FDA finally went in after more than 10 years in 1997, they immediately shut the plant down and quarantined 9 million of the 11 million doses that existed. But they let the Army have 2 million doses. Those two million doses, given in 3 doses over a month and 6 doses over the next year and a half, sickened about 100,000 soldiers. There was visible particulate, fungal and bacterial growth, and stopper material in those vaccines.

In 1976, we had the fake swine flu epidemic for which vaccine manufacturers were first given a liability shield. After affecting a few soldiers at Fort Dix, NJ, the virus had died out and was nowhere to be found when vaccines were ready.

Then in 1986, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was passed, which gave a liability shield to all vaccines recommended by the CDC for children. By 2004–2005, we got the EUA and then the PREP Act became law, allowing widespread use of experimental medical products, whether or not they had been tested. All that was necessary was a designated threat, and someone’s expectation that the product would provide more benefit than risk. Need I say that this turned US regulatrion of drugs and vaccines upside down?

There was no real need for these liability protections, and stark reason to avoid them. The DOD was already giving soldiers experimental vaccines, usually without informed consent, and suffered no liability. I’ve heard of many service members who received ‘malaria vaccines’ and other vaccines for diseases for which no licensed vaccine even existed. Military personnel have always been a captive, healthy population for vaccine testing, in the US and abroad.

But here’s the bottom line.

Vaccines don’t make any sense for biological warfare or pandemics because they take too long to develop. By the time you’ve developed them, the pandemic or the biological warfare event is usually over. What you really need are drugs that can treat these conditions immediately. But we have downplayed the drugs and pushed the vaccines — along with a liability shield and very cursory testing — so they could be rolled out as quickly as possible.

Why would that be? The only thing I can come up with is that the globalists who want to take over the world want the ability to inject us with something, and they wanted us all to get used to these yearly flu shots — shots from which you cannot obtain herd immunity. So your shot doesn’t really help others. In general, flu shots are only 30 to 40% effective at best, and they’re not effective at all for people over 65. The flu shots did, however, train us to dutifully line up each year for our shots.

Of course, it is always impossible to know what is in the syringe. As we learned during COVID. And this is what we will always face going forward.

……….

Here are more reasons why pandemics and biosecurity are so enticing to those who want to rule the world. Profit margins are high. It provides an excuse to create or expand undemocratic governing bodies. Relatively small infusions of cash by ‘philanthropies’ (a few billion dollars) can yield their leaders a controlling interest.

There is a lot of money in preparing for pandemics. It is the Wild West of healthcare spending....

BECAUSE no one knows:

What will be needed How much the products will cost to make How many doses should be purchased If they will ever be used

Meanwhile, your government will provide a liability shield, so that both the product design and the quality of manufacturing are of little if any concern to the manufacturer.

THERE IS NO NEED TO ADVERTISE, AND MANUFACTURERS CAN CHARGE WHATEVER THEY WANT, IF THEY CONVINCE THE GOVERNMENT TO BUY THEIR PRODUCT.

Why is the Global Bio-Security Agenda so important to the international power elites? Because it provides the following:

And they already control those they have placed into positions of power.