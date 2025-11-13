I forgot to include this critical Facebook post by Jeremy in my last postingHow could I forget to throw in the Tedros and Jeremy photos, and Jeremy bragging about how he was wearing the tie Tedros gave him?Meryl NassNov 13, 202532156Sharehttps://www.facebook.com/jeremysamuelfaust/posts/what-a-pleasure-it-was-to-see-my-friend-director-general-of-the-who-dr-tedros-gh/1099465745671236/https://hsph.harvard.edu/news/who-director-general-dr-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-receives-elisabeth-b-weintz-humanitarian-award/32156SharePreviousNext
Disgusting,
Here? They both appear scoundrels to me; I'd head to a different part of the restaurant rather than be seated next to these two odiferous creeps.!