Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shirley Whitaker's avatar
Shirley Whitaker
1h

Disgusting,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chef C J's avatar
Chef C J
1h

Here? They both appear scoundrels to me; I'd head to a different part of the restaurant rather than be seated next to these two odiferous creeps.!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture