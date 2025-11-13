Now sure how the lawyers will advise me to proceed..

But one part of the ruling came just in time to refute Dr. Hatfill.

The judge found that the Board had no grounds or justification to order a neuropsychologist evaluation on me, with their doctor, at my expense. They did it to punish me by entering a black mark in the National Practitioner Data Bank and to get a retrospective diagnosis to justify the pre-hearing immediate suspension. Without meeting the statutory requirements for an immediate suspension, I should have been allowed to practice until the case ended—23 months later.

Here is the ruling.

I’ll further advise after decisions are made.

Meryl