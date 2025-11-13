I got a judge's ruling on my appeal of the Board rulings nearly 2 weeks ago, but was traveling to Salt Lake, then Austin, then DC. Finally was able to study it and provide my lawyers my impression.
Clean bill of mental health
Now sure how the lawyers will advise me to proceed..
But one part of the ruling came just in time to refute Dr. Hatfill.
The judge found that the Board had no grounds or justification to order a neuropsychologist evaluation on me, with their doctor, at my expense. They did it to punish me by entering a black mark in the National Practitioner Data Bank and to get a retrospective diagnosis to justify the pre-hearing immediate suspension. Without meeting the statutory requirements for an immediate suspension, I should have been allowed to practice until the case ended—23 months later.
Here is the ruling.
I’ll further advise after decisions are made.
Meryl
Good luck Meryl - but maybe we benefited from your suspension, because it it had not occurred, you probably would not have had the time to be the champion you have become, for each and every one of us.
My Heartfelt Thanks to you.
Richard
That's appalling ! A professional person's sanity can be called into question, if they speak out..?
Are there not laws, such as Cease and Desist, to protect practitioners and professionals..?