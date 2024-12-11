I have been asked to post the Nobel letters with the signatures, for some are behind paywalls
#1 Kamala Harris support, #2 Pay Peter Daszak and #3 Don't confirm Kennedy letters
The SUPPORT FOR KAMALA HARRIS letter:
The GIVE PETER DASZAK HIS MONEY letter”
The DON’T CONFIRM KENNEDY FOR DHHS SECRETARY letter”
It's hard to teach things to "know-it-alls". They are so sure they know all about it already, and that ends up completely inhibiting them from looking at any other information than what "they know". If they are so smart they should be able to answer the question of why despite spending the most on healthcare Americans are amongst the sickest. Why is it, if we are so economically savvy, do we have such large debt? Nope, not smart enough to give answers that actually work or prove true. Personally, I am no longer impressed by the Nobel Prize. Perhaps it should be called the No Balls Prize.
That there, ladies and gentlemen, are list of people who value virtue signaling over ethical awards of Nobel prizes (1st letters), and show you where their values align (pointing to the 3rd letter).
I'm still looking for signs of intelligence.