Bottom line: the disease measles is bad. The vaccines MMR and MMRV are also bad. There is no simple fix for these simple facts.

What does the CDC say about the side effects from the live measles vaccine? Most of these side effects can also occur from measles.

A closer look at the safety data Two studies indicate that for every 10,000 children who get their first MMR and varicella vaccines as separate shots when they are ages 12-23 months, about four will have a febrile seizure during the 7-10 days following vaccination. Children of the same age who get the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella ( MMRV ) vaccine as their first vaccine against these diseases are twice as likely to have a febrile seizure during the same time period.12

Studies have shown that for children younger than 7 years old, there is a very small increased risk of febrile seizures approximately 6 to 14 days after MMR vaccination; this happens in about 1 in 3,000 to 4,000 children.

Joint pain is associated with the rubella portion of MMR vaccine among people who do not have immunity to rubella. Joint pain and temporary arthritis happen more often after MMR vaccination in adults than in children. Women also experience this reaction more often than men. Joint pain or stiffness occurs in up to 1 in 4 of females past puberty who were not previously immune to rubella; their symptoms generally begin 1 to 3 weeks after vaccination, are usually mild and last about 2 days. These symptoms rarely come back. [Sometimes the arthritis is long-lasting, especially in adult women—Nass]

Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is a disorder that decreases the body's ability to stop bleeding. It can happen after both natural measles infection as well as after getting the MMR vaccine. However, it is usually not life threating. Treatment may include blood transfusion and medications. The risk of ITP has been shown to be increased in the six weeks following an MMR vaccination, with one study estimating 1 case per 40,000 vaccinated children. [Retired FDA official Frederick Varicchio told me he discovered this side effect due to measles vaccines. It is serious and sometimes life-threatening—Nass]

Measles inclusion body encephalitis, or severe brain swelling caused by the measles virus, is a complication of getting infected with the wild-type measles virus. While rare, this disorder almost always happens in patients with weakened immune systems. The illness usually develops within 1 year after initial measles infection and has a high death rate. There have been three published reports of this complication happening to people who are vaccinated. In these cases, encephalitis developed between 4 and 9 months after MMR vaccination. In one case, the measles vaccine strain was identified as the cause.

CDC also says autism is not caused by the MMR vaccine, citing 4 studies below. But let’s look at some of the authors of these studies.

Walter Ian Lipkin coauthored the bogus Proximal Origins paper. He is a coverup agent, also covering up Ebola’s odd origin in west Africa, Lyme, and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. He gave an honorary title to Nina Schwalbe, the Pandemic Treaty cheerleader who is in Geneva today, carefully pushing for the treaty to move forward as a designated “stakeholder.” Here is my screenshot. She is in the middle.

Hornig, M., Briese, T., Buie, T., Bauman, M. L., Lauwers, G., Siemetzki, U., Hummel, K., Rota, P. A., Bellini, W. J., O'Leary, J. J., Sheils, O., Alden, E., Pickering, L., & Lipkin, W. I. (2008). Lack of association between measles virus vaccine and autism with enteropathy: a case-control study. PloS one, 3(9), e3140. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0003140 The authors of the paper below discovered that when black males received the MMR before age 3, they had high rates of autism. They then hid this result, threw the data away and published a lie about it. Coauthor WW Thompson confessed this to Brian Hooker. Hooker recorded their conversations. A book and movie resulted with the truth. Nonetheless, CDC continues to cite its lying paper as evidence the MMR does not cause autism. These authors have been implicated in other unethical actions. Frank DeStefano , Tanya Karapurkar Bhasin, William W. Thompson , Marshalyn Yeargin-Allsopp , Coleen Boyle ; Age at First Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccination in Children With Autism and School-Matched Control Subjects: A Population-Based Study in Metropolitan Atlanta. Pediatrics February 2004; 113 (2): 259–266. 10.1542/peds.113.2.259

Richler, J., Luyster, R., Risi, S. et al. Is There a 'Regressive Phenotype' of Autism Spectrum Disorder Associated with the Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccine? A CPEA Study. J Autism Dev Disord 36, 299–316 (2006). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10803-005-0070-1

Poul Thorsen is “WANTED” by HHS’ IG for cheating CDC out of a million dollars. He gave them whatever results CDC sought, so they aren’t looking for him very hard. Funny that they have never been able to find him.

Madsen, K. M., Hviid, A., Vestergaard, M., Schendel, D., Wohlfahrt, J., Thorsen, P., Olsen, J., & Melbye, M. (2002). A population-based study of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination and autism. The New England journal of medicine, 347(19), 1477–1482. https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa021134

A Canadian study revealed that 1 in 168 babies receiving the live MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine winds up in the emergency room shortly thereafter, presumably to deal with high fever, seizures, encephalopathy or a mild case of measles. Recall that 38% of typed measles strains from the Disneyland outbreak turned out to be vaccine strain measles—kids who got measles from their vaccination.

I think a lot of babies develop an autism spectrum disorder 1-2 weeks after receiving an MMR or MMRV vaccine. MMR and MMRV are the ONLY measles-containing vaccines available in the noted States. Both are Merck products.

But you can have similar side effects after measles, though I have never seen a study linking autism with measles infections. You can die from measles.

From 2000 until 2025, only 3 Americans were reported as dying from/with measles, while there were about 2,000 cases reported in the US:

Two people in 2003 (a man in his 70s who caught it in Israel and brought it home, and a 13 year old who had received a bone marrow transplant several months earlier, and may have died from a vaccine strain of measles), and a woman in her 50s who was immune compromised and whose diagnosis was made post-mortem.

In 2025 there have now been over 600 cases and 2 deaths-the first deaths in healthy children in 25 years! It seems doctors no longer know how to deal with measles pneumonia any more, and they don’t want to learn from more imaginative doctors that this viral pneumonia (like COVID’s viral pneumonia) needs steroids to damp down the harmful, overactive immune response.

Currently, there are lots more deaths from the vaccine than from measles—but that is because almost every child (over 95%) get vaccinated and few get measles. If no children were vaccinated, we would have millions of cases of measles and more measles encephalitis, pneumonias and deaths. Hopefully there would be less autism, but we don’t know that.

What we need is a measles vaccine that is safer. These are the 3 options:

Vaccinate at an older age, when the vaccine is much less likely to induce autism Vaccinate with individual antigens separately, at the lowest possible dose. One hopes this will reduce side effects but it has not been studied. Develop a safer vaccine. If there were no liability shield and Merck could be sued for damages, do you think it would have developed a safer vaccine by now?

Right now, we are being subjected to a media blitz designed to scare us—it has been effective—regarding measles, which is also designed to help push through the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty. I offer a heartfelt call to both sides to see that there is no easy answer to the measles conundrum. The vaccine is not all bad or all good, and the disease is only good if you get over it safety.

Each family must balance the risks of each for themselves.

Mary Holland at CHD wrote about the media and the measles epidemic last night, and it is worth a read. But she forgot to add in the problems from getting measles, if millions and not hundreds of kids got it each year.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/mary-holland-media-playbook-measles-covid-children-pawns/