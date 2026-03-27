Here is just 2 minutes with some of the conclusions:

And in response, I want to say that while the FDA did publish its standards for licensing of the COVID shots ahead of time, FDA then licensed them, despite none of the shots actually meeting the FDA’s published efficacy criteria. Essentially, they were supposed to demonstrate 50% efficacy, but by the time of licensure in the second half of 2021, it was known they failed that metric. Licenses granted nonetheless. And the two top officials at the Office of Vaccines Research and Review (the office that gave the approval) immediately resigned. They were Marion Gruber and Philip Krause. I wrote about all this at the time.

Here is Aaron’s entire talk, with cues to the topics covered. The wonderful Senator Ron Johnson gave the introduction. Expand the screen so you can read the slides.