Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
9h

Next time you speak with him, please also mention sun dimming, which can be reversed! Gates is hoping by doing this, we will all lose 10% of our lives to keep up the global goal of 500 million or less people on Earth! It's totally sick IMHO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
erin's avatar
erin
8h

Meryl thank you for having Peter Kirby speak on this matter and not the other camp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture