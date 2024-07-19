https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/the-new-world-order-how-we-got-here/

From smart cities to public-private partnerships, environmentalism to the takeover of family farms — we're seeing a “technocratic” agenda play out around the world in which globalist elites grasp the opportunity to control the economy, education, health and all other aspects of human life. Technocracy expert Patrick Wood is well-versed on this particular subject and joins “Good Morning CHD” with Meryl Nass, M.D. to share his knowledge. Viewers, be sure to watch!