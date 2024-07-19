I interviewed Patrick Wood about the history and growth of technocracy ( = modern globalism) over the past 100 years
on CHD-TV
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/the-new-world-order-how-we-got-here/
The New World Order: How We Got Here
From smart cities to public-private partnerships, environmentalism to the takeover of family farms — we're seeing a “technocratic” agenda play out around the world in which globalist elites grasp the opportunity to control the economy, education, health and all other aspects of human life. Technocracy expert Patrick Wood is well-versed on this particular subject and joins “Good Morning CHD” with Meryl Nass, M.D. to share his knowledge. Viewers, be sure to watch!
He is the best!! I was in an interview with Patrick a while back. Such a nice man and very knowledgeable.
I can't wait to watch this.