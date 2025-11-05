I interviewed Ryan Cole on the causes of cancer, the role of COVID vaccines, and potential interventions to prevent or treat cancerRight now he knows of only one lab in the world that will stain a specimen to look for spike protein from vaccines, but is working to develop moreMeryl NassNov 05, 202557611Sharehttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/covid-cancer-causes-dr-ryan-cole/57611SharePreviousNext
It was a fabulous interview, and I am sharing widely.
Believe this talk is one that could be shared with those who have not woken up yet to the C19 mRNA jab harm (even though they aren’t currently taking boosters)…
AND with those who are having these health repercussions and desperately need to connect the dots.
Excellent clearly outlined information.
The CV-19 mRNA is a deadly cause of cancer...This is well known. However, I experienced tumors twice...The first time was in 1976, after the birth of my 4th child, when the doctor saw the lemon-sized growth and wanted to operate immediately. It had not been there three months earlier in the wall of my vagina. I went for a second opinion... and it was the same No guarantees, unless it was removed immediately.. I opted for prayer...and a book came into my hands on raw fruit and vegetables by Dr. Norman Walker. I felt it was the answer...and I went on raw fruits and vegetable; and in less than three months it was gone. I eliminated the foods that caused it. In 1988 I developed another bulbous tumor with spikes coming out of it, just above my right breast. I didn't bother going to a doctor. I checked the foods that i was eating and discovered the culprit. I removed it and in less than three months... it disappeared. I learned that if you don't feed a tumor it won't growl. Nothing grows without a fuel.